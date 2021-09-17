Kofa senior selected for State Student Advisory Council

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Kofa High School senior was selected to join the Student Advisory Council for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The student, Isaac Navarrete, is one of 20 students across the state chosen for the council, which was created under the leadership of Superintendent Kathy Hoffman to improve eduction in the state and to let the students' voices be heard.

"Communities in Arizona have different issues and needs,” stated Navarrete, who serves as Kofa’s Student Body President. “I’m excited for this opportunity to learn about others, share student perspectives and represent Kofa and all of Yuma County.”

Navarrete, and the rest of the council, will meet with education officials to discuss academics, technology, safety, and provide student feedback.

“Great passion, prior experience with Yuma Superintendent Student Advisory Committee, advocacy, fundraising, and public speaking skills, current Student Body President, wants to represent Yuma and neighboring cities to ensure they have a voice and seat at the decisionmaking table," shared ADE Project Manager Sophia Mayberry. She explained some of what lead to Navarrete being chosen.

Navarrete has already made an impact in the Yuma community by serving a prior Student Advisory Committee, created public service announcements, and organized a fundraiser for his class of 2021.



“We have amazing students at Kofa High School,” said Kofa High School Principal Steve Anderson. “Isaac is a wonderful example of student leadership. We are very proud of him and his accomplishments. He is a wonderful person and leads by example. Isaac's leadership skills are a valuable asset to not only Kofa High School, but our entire community.”