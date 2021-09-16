Skip to Content
Desert Southwest to get a taste of Hip Hop this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the biggest dance festivals in the Desert Southwest is happening this weekend.

Jazz of Yuma will be presenting their annual hip hop festival which starts on Friday, September 17, and ends with a showcase on Saturday. 

The festival will give dancers the opportunity to work with dance professionals and then show off their skills in front of a live audience. 

The Jazz of Yuma Director, Dawn Atherton, tells us why she brings this festival to the Desert Southwest every year.

"I started this 15 years ago because I wanted to bring a dance convention to our community, and knowing Trisha Miranda. She was able to bring a whole bunch of people that are huge in the dance industry," said Atherton.

The showcase will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Yuma Historic Theater in downtown Yuma. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the box office.

