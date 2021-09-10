Republicans stand with Governor Ducey in Opposing Biden’s Vaccination Mandates

News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Biden recently announced plans for a new vaccination mandate and a statement was released today from Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

“The Biden-Harris Administration misled the American people, assuring the public on multiple occasions that vaccine mandates were not appropriate and something they would not support," began the statement.



"The Administration reversed course yesterday and will seek to force millions of Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination through an employer mandate. This abuse of executive power is authoritarian and dangerous, and it must be vigorously contested."

Arizona republicans have made this state in opposition to the Biden-Harris Administration’s recent plans.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a critical resource to address this pandemic," continued the statement.



"But we believe it is a personal health decision and not one that should be imposed by the President and Vice President of the United States. Moreover, private businesses should not have to enforce an illegal government mandate while facing potential regulatory and monetary penalties.



Arizona Governor Ducey has also publicly opposed the vaccine plans.

“Legislative leaders are already working closely with the Governor’s office to determine the best strategy to ensure the Biden-Harris Administration’s abusive and arbitrary federal mandate never takes hold in Arizona.”