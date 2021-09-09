Plastic Pandemic: The Misconceptions of Plastic Surgery

News

13 On Your Side exclusive - Vince Ybarra talks to two plastic surgeons from Imperial County.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KECY,KYMA) - Dr. Joseph Bivens and Dr. Ted Fisher at Desert Aesthetic and Vein Centre believe that plastic and aesthetic surgery is more than just skin deep. From lip fillers to liposuction, they have seen it all.

“The primary misconception is that I can resolve all of your emotional problems with surgery,” said Dr. Bivens.

Dr. Bivens handles the plastic surgery side of the business and Dr. Fisher works with the aesthetic side. Dr. Fisher said they take the time to really asses their patients wants and needs. They have thorough one-on-one interviews with patients, to listen, give feedback, and create a realistic plan incorporating the patients desires.

“We do a lot of interviewing the patient for the real reason their here,” said Dr. Fisher.

Both doctors agree, they can do the work to fix any problem areas you might have but it also takes participation from the patient to have long term success.

“We look at not only what they want but what they say they need. We look at their overall body, for example what’s their nutrition status,” said Dr. Fisher.

Dr. Bivens and Dr. Fisher have been in the medical industry for over 22 years. It was a few years ago when they decided to create this partnership, developing this space in Imperial County. Ultimately, the doctors primary focus is that you’re safe when you’re in their patient chair.

“We are obsessive about making sure the patient feels safe here,” said Dr. Fisher.

If plastic or aesthetic surgery is something you’re looking to do the best piece of advice both doctors recommend is minimal research and take the time to talk to a doctor about your wants and needs.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, Vince Ybarra reports on the plastic pandemic.