Company to close pecan harvesting plant in southern Arizona

News

Pecans continue to be grown in region but not within the harvesting plant

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona plant that processes pecans will close at the end of the year but the owner says it it will continue to grow the nuts in the region.



Farmers Investment Co. said another U.S. processor will shell pecans currently processed at the plant in Sahuarita.



The company grows pecans in the Santa Cruz Valley and in San Simon.



It said processing pecans at the Sahuarita plant wasn't sustainable due to tariffs, low-cost competition from Mexican processors and financial impacts of COVID-19.



The company said 130 of its 270 employees will lose their jobs and that they will be provide a severance package.