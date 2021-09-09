Arizona foundation created in memory of a girl lost to cancer

News

The AdvoKATE Foundation to raise awareness and research towards cancer

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young girl lost to cancer at the age of five but her mom decided to keep her legacy going by creating a nonprofit organization, the AdvoKATE Foundation, in her honor.

https://youtu.be/mtVSnQoLIiU





"She was born healthy, healthy baby she started dancing at the age of two and a half, started competing at the age of five, so hard to hear the word for your child has cancer," began Kate's mother. "I can't even explain to you what it makes you feel as a parent."

The advocate foundation was created to raise awareness and fund research towards childhood cancer, as well as advocating for families and childhood cancer survivors.

Kate's mom is currently focusing on educating and advocating without the need to fundraise.

"I think that the more people see the more they're gonna ask, and the more they ask, the more you can generate or generate spawns, the more we can actually help families that are in need."



Kate and her family are hoping to spread awareness through social media such as Instagram.