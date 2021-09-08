The City of San Luis is set to launch its ‘Community Clean-Up’

News

The city is looking to beautify the city for both residents and tourists alike

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a common occurrence, something breaks like a washer or dryer, and since you don't have the means to take it to the dump, it sits in the backyard.

Soon, that appliance gets come company, and little by little what started as one thing becomes a pile. And that pile becomes an eyesore for both the resident and those around them.

For that very reason, the City of San Luis is launching its Community Clean-Up which is set to start on September 13th and run until October 29th.

City workers will be picking up a wide range of items in a coordinated effort to beautify San Luis.



The city has published a map on its webpage with the pick-up schedule.

City of San Luis Community Clean-Up Items Televisions, Computers, microwaves washer, dryers, refrigerators branches, leaves (in bags) tires (no rim) lumber, carpets couches, sofas, tables

City workers will not accept any hazardous wastes, propane tanks, construction materials, or abandoned vehicles.