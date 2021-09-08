First Alert Forecast: Rain? Really?!?!

News

Wednesday saw some storms make their way into SE Yuma County, Thursday presents a slight chance for Imperial County.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong high pressure aloft will persist across the Southwestern U.S. through the rest of this week providing above normal temperatures for much of the region. Daily high temperatures through the weekend will mostly range from 105 to 108 degrees across the Arizona lower deserts to a couple of degrees warmer across southeast California and southwest Arizona.