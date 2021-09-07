Career experts say the Goodwill is more than just job listings

News

Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham wants people to know the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma has a lot to offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Depending on who you speak to the Goodwill, means something different to everyone. For some people it's a thrift store, for others it's an employment center and for others, it's an employer.

But, the list goes on and on, and it all starts with someone looking to make a difference. Whether it's donating, which in turn means money for its programs, or making a difference in their own life.

So, if someone is looking for a new job Goodwill has career centers throughout the country. There, job seekers can look for work, fine-tune their resume and interview skills or meet potential employers.

On top of giving job seekers access to their employment network, Goodwill offers career coaches which work one on one with job seekers.

So, whether you're looking for a job, looking to volunteer, or just make a donation, it all starts with a visit to a Goodwill Career Center or its website.