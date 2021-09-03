Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:32 PM

Tarnished ex-California lawmaker charged in alleged scam

MGN

Millions stolen in scam, lawmaker apprehended

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California lawmaker who spent four years in prison for corruption has been charged with helping steal $20 million in a failed solar power project for a Los Angeles suburb, prosecutors announced Friday.

Frank Hill and three other men are charged in the misappropriation of money that the City of Industry paid for possible construction of a solar plant that never broke ground.

Hill's accused of having an improper financial interest in the contract he helped negotiate.

A former City of Industry city manager also is charged. Hill served in the state Assembly and Senate between 1982 and 1994, when he was convicted of corruption.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content