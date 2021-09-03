Imperial County officers provide assistance for Caldor Fire

News

Two officers deployed to assist in other California county

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputy Probation Officer III, Armando Merino, and Deputy Probation Officer II, Oswaldo Guerrero, were deployed to provide mutual aid assistance to El Dorado County.

They were deployed on Tuesday evening, Aug. 31, in response to the Caldor Fire.

The officers assisted in patrolling the evacuated areas of the South Lake Tahoe region, and will continue to assist in the near future depending on the fire's status.

South Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas have been evacuated as the Caldor fire continues to burn through other California regions.

"This underscores the type of commitment that the officers of the Imperial County Probation Department have, not just to the citizens of Imperial County, but to all our fellow citizens across the state, " stated Chief Probation Officer Dan Prince.

"We are extremely proud of Officers Merino and Guerrero, and our Probation Department, in protecting and serving those here at home and throughout our state," said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Mike Kelley.



"In addition, it is an honor to assist other counties through California's public safety mutual system as we have been the recipient of outside help from other agencies."