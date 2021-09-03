Amanda Kloots attends Broadway reopening of ‘Waitress’ honoring her late husband Nick Cordero
By Chloe Melas, CNN
Amanda Kloots returned to Broadway to honor her late husband, Nick Cordero.
The co-host of “The Talk” attended the opening night of “Waitress,” a Broadway musical which her husband starred in before his death last year.
Cordero died from complications of Covid-19.
Kloots posted to her Instagram page a series of photos from New York City’s iconic The Barrymore Theater.
“A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night! To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I’ve actually never seen a show like this one tonight,” Kloots captioned her post. “I’m literally at a loss for words.”
They dedicated the show to Cordero and sang “Live Your Life” onstage as a tribute.
Also in attendance was actor, Zach Braff, who was one of Cordero’s best friends.
Kloots on Friday posted a tribute to mark their fourth wedding anniversary, writing “You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life.”
