Published 7:28 PM

San Luis Rio Colorado back to orange tier as COVID-19 cases rise

Health officials say majority of cases among the unvaccinated population

SAN LUÍS RO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Just across the border in San Luis, Mexico, COVID-19 cases are going in the wrong direction.

The city has moved from the yellow tier to the orange due to the increase in cases.

On Monday, all schools started classes in person.

Officials report that 70% of the population is already vaccinated, but infections are still on the rise. 

Leonardo Limón, a member of the Municipal Health Committee, said, "The reality is that most of the infections are from people who haven't been vaccinated yet. Also, we have already started classes in person and an increase in coronavirus cases was to be expected."

The committee is expected to meet in the coming days to decide what actions and sanitary measures they will take to address the problem.

Adonis Albright

