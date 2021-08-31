Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Imperial County

News

Health officials are worried with flu season rapidly approaching and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise - Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - COVID-19 positivity rates are on the rise and health officials are ringing the alarm.

Dr. Stephen Munday said that he is worried with the school year in progress, Imperial Valley will continue to see cases rise in the coming months.

"The cases are definitely going up," said Dr. Munday.

That same sentiment is echoed by El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO, Dr. Adolphe Edward. In the last few weeks, he said that COVID-19 patients went from 0 to 18 as of today.

He continues to urge those who are not vaccinated to get the shot.

"Unfortunately for us, the prediction is that we are going to continue to see an uptick or rise in numbers," said Dr. Edward.

