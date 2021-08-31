Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list

AP Arizona

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list, potentially signaling the end of his seven-year career. NFL Network had reported that Butler was mulling retirement because of a “personal situation.” The 31-year-old Butler signed a $6 million, one-year deal with the Cardinals during the offseason. Butler is best known for one of the most stunning plays in Super Bowl history. As a rookie for the New England Patriots, he intercepted a pass from Seattle’s Russell Wilson at the goal line with 26 seconds left, securing the Patriots’ 28-24 win.