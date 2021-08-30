YPD to conduct impaired driving enforcement detail around Labor Day

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Police Department will be on DUI patrol on Labor Day weekend, with additional officers on duty to look for drivers that are impaired by drugs or alcohol.



They will be conducting an impaired driving enforcement detail from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Caution is advised, though the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety and YPD are looking to also raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

The City of Yuma Police Department recommends these tips for a safe Labor Day weekend: