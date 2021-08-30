Monsoon storm to cause potential delays in Arizona

News

Another round of storms may cause flash flooding and falling debris

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises extreme caution and to avoid certain roadways for potential heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch and forecasts more monsoon storms in Arizona this week, more than likely to happen in Southern Arizona and the Tonto Basin. They also state that US 60 is vulnerable to flash flooding, debris flow, and possible sudden road closure.

There may be up to 4 inches of rain but it's warned that modest rainfall may also affect other areas, especially in places that were affected by previous storms.

ADOT maintenance crews are already preparing for the storms by clearing out drainage systems and checking pump stations along Phoenix freeways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation asks to keep these tips in mind:

Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep.

Stay alert in areas prone to falling rocks.

Don’t drive around “Road Closed” signs.

If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection as a four-way stop.

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Avoid sudden braking, which can cause you to slide on wet pavement. To slow down, take your foot off the gas pedal and brake slowly.

Consider delaying nighttime travel during storms, as the rain can reduce visibility and make it difficult to spot rocks or other debris.

Use extra caution traveling in areas where recent burn scars leave highways more vulnerable to flooding, debris and other damage.



Real-time road information can be found on ADOT's website at az511.gov or by checking ADOT's Twitter @ARizonaDOT and ADOT's Alerts app.