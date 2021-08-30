City leaders say El Centro has open space for housing development

News

El Centro plots future development plans details - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - El Centro city leaders say they have room to go when it comes to residential housing.

The City of El Centro recently unveiled its plan for more housing development to the public. This is something that happens every eight years according to Associate Planner, Angel Hernandez.

“The housing element is a plan to accommodate growth for housing in the city of El Centro,” said Hernandez.

He said the plan is to see where real estate developers and the state could potentially build. Hernandez said this is an important step in the Imperial Valley's growth process.

The city invites El Centro resident to voice their opinions on the plan until September 3. You can do so by visiting the city's website, or by calling (760)-337-4545.

“It’s always important to get people’s comments, any ideas, and even though you’re not too sure of what the planning is,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said that even after that date, they expect, and welcome, public comment.

