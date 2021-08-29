4 injured in Phoenix crash, one infant dead

News

Crash leaves several in critical condition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department reported two children and three adults that were rushed to the hospital after two trucks collided Saturday.



One of the children was in extreme critical condition and the other, a 6-month-old girl, later died.



Officials stated one of the vehicles allegedly ran a red light.

The three adults were also listed to be in critical condition in the hospital.

