Tesla on autopilot slams into police car

News

Another Tesla related accident leaves two people injured

ORLANDO, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Florida Highway Patrol has stated that a trooper was nearly injured when a Tesla on autopilot hit their cruiser near downtown Orlando.



The trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle and had their emergency lights on when the Tesla related accident happened 5 a.m. Saturday.



The driver of the disabled vehicle and the Tesla passenger suffered minor injuries, reports say.



Investigations from the federal government have been ongoing after similar collisions left more than a dozen people injured and one fatal accident.