Tesla on autopilot slams into police car

ORLANDO, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Florida Highway Patrol has stated that a trooper was nearly injured when a Tesla on autopilot hit their cruiser near downtown Orlando.

The trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle and had their emergency lights on when the Tesla related accident happened 5 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the disabled vehicle and the Tesla passenger suffered minor injuries, reports say.

Investigations from the federal government have been ongoing after similar collisions left more than a dozen people injured and one fatal accident.

Marcos Icahuate

The Associated Press

