US Military Retaliates Against ISIS-K for Kabul Airport Attack

Airstrike over Afghanistan

US (KYMA, KECY) - Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, issued a statement Friday.



"U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."



According to two US defense officials, the target of the airstrike was an ISIS-K member thought to be involved in planning future attacks.



The target was riding in a vehicle with one other associate, who were in an isolated area when attacked by the unmanned drones.



The US military is unaware of any civilian casualties, however, MQ-9 Reaper drones and munitions were selected to carry out the airstrike to minimize any other casualties.



ISIS-K had a large presence years ago in Nangarhar Providence in eastern Afghanistan where the strike took place.