Imperial County looks to expand district boundary lines

News

U.S. Census results may effect redistricting process - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 10 years, Imperial County is looking to make some changes in order to balance out how many locals live in each district.

Imperial County wants to make sure that each county supervisor is given an equal amount of population that they are representing. The process is known as re-districting and takes place every 10 years.

Redistricting takes place after the U.S. Census Bureau releases new data. Because Imperial County only showed a 3% increase in population, committee members say redistricting might be challenging.

Imperial County

“But again it's based on population and the census did not come out as strong so it's going to be limited, but we can expand,” Eric Reyes a redistricting committee member said.

Overall a population increase means more funding for Imperial County. It's just a matter of where the money goes and what cities end up benefitting the most.