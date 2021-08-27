California police officer charged in 2018 shooting

News

Case moving forward after two years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California police officer is charged with using excessive force against a man during a 2018 shooting.



David Chandler Jr., 33, of the Torrance police department is charged with assault by an officer.



His arraignment has not yet been scheduled, and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.



The man, whose name has not been released, survived his injuries from the Aug. 27, 2018 shooting.