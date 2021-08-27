10-year-old found dead near border, 3-year-old survives

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, 13 On Your Side) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department has confirmed firefighters responded to a call of a 10-year-old found dead near County 15 Street and Levee Road, right next to the U.S. - Mexico Border.

Firefighters said the call came in Wednesday at 8:11 p.m. They said earlier that day, at 4:22 p.m., they responded to a call of a three-year-old who was also found in that area. The three-year-old was alive, and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

No word on the cause of death of the 10-year-old child.

Somerton Cocopah said there was a female who was also found near the area, but no word on her relationship to either child, or her condition.

This news follows a tip we received Friday, of a Columbian mother and her 10-year-old daughter and three-year-old son, who may have been found in that same area. But so far we have received no confirmation on the relation.

No confirmation was given on the identities of the 10-year-old and three-year-old found Wednesday.