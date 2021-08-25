Afghan evacuees expected to arrive in Mexico in coming days

News

Comes after Mexico's government agreed to accept Afghans following Taliban takeover

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Across the border, migrant shelters in Mexicali are prepared and awaiting the arrival of Afghan evacuees in the coming days.

Last week, the Mexican government accepted the first refugee requests from Afghans who are fleeing the violence, after the Taliban take over of Kabul.



Currently, there are about 140 people from Afghanistan who arrived in Mexico and several are planning to request political asylum in the United States.

“The family contacted me through social media, it's a father and 2 children without the mother. In this case, I can't receive them because my shelter does not allow children. That's why we're organizing the shelters in Mexicali to attend to these migrants who are already on their way," said Joel Benavides, a migrant support representative.

The migrant shelters are requesting support from the local government to help assist with the influx of people.

The federal government has withdrawn aid from all the shelters for three years now.