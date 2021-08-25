A popular eatery celebrates 25 years of business in a big way

News

BATON ROUGE, La. (KYMA, KECY) - Raising Canes Founder Todd Graves announced on Wednesday that over the course of the next 12-months they would be donating $25 million. The money will go to communities near and around a Raising Canes eatery.

Raising Canes has restaurants in 31-states including Arizona and California. Schools, nonprofits among other groups are eligible to receive the funds.

Graves opened his first Raising Canes in 1996 in Baton Rouge. Since then, the company has grown to over 600-locations and have since donated more than $100 million.