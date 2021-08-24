Skip to Content
CDC releases new data on vaccine efficacy

<i>Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in Missouri on August 3.
Data spells trouble for individuals who've yet to be vaccinated

(NBC News, KECY) - The CDC recently released data indicating that those who are vaccinated may have a better chance against COVID than those who are not.

The report examined data from over 43,000 COVID cases in Los Angeles county between May and July of this year.

They found that people who were unvaccinated were nearly five times more likely to be infected, and nearly 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than people who are vaccinated.

According to the agency, the Delta variant represents over 98% of COVID cases in the U.S.

Experts say enhancing vaccination coverage and prevention strategies could prevent COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

