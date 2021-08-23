Local cyclists come together to help those affected by flooding

News

Six local bike clubs collect and deliver donations for residents of Gila Bend

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's cycling community has taken it upon itself to help those around them. Los Psycholists, Border Town Rydas, Los Wanderers, Charros, geriatrics, and New Class cycling make up this tight-knit community of cyclists.

Together they make up 928 Bike Life a community of cyclists that hold weekly rides to promote active living and their communities. Along with riding together, the cyclists help families in need by way of fundraisers.

Recently, 928 Bike Life held a school supply drive and with its success, they decided to collect items for those affected by flooding in Gila Bend. In total, two truckloads made their way to Gila Bend over the weekend.

According to Jesus Mendoza a member of the New Class Car Club, the damage was overwhelming. After arriving in Gila Bend they dropped off their donation.

Mendoza says that they were asked if they'd be willing to help. The group then joined first responders in the clean-up effort.

Mendoza says that they helped an elderly woman remove mud from inside her home. He said that the group may be planning another trip out there to help and that manpower is desperately needed.

If you'd like to help with their efforts, you can find the group on social media by searching 928 Bike Life.