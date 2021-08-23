“Keep Yuma’s Roads Safe” campaign starts August 23

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma has begun the "Keep Yuma's Roads Safe" campaign to raise awareness on road safety.

Motorists and pedestrians are the main focus of the campaign, as the city rolls out safe messages through social platforms and videos.

2021 has seen more Yuma vehicle accidents than in the past couple of years, with fatalities doubled than what has been recorded in 2020.

The campaign will encourage citizens to follow the rules of the road, stay alert, and be as visible as possible to keep Yuma roads safe.