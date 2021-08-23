California police officers in critical condition after crash, one dead

A head-on collision through a median leaves two four people with injuries

GALT, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Sunday morning crash on Highway 99 left two police officers with major injuries.

They were transported to the UC Davis Medical Center, where one officer is now stabilized in the ICU and the other in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the driver who collided with the patrol car died at the scene.

The driver was in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when it drove through the center median and had a head-on collision with the patrol car.

Two passengers in the pickup truck received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.