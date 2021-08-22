AEA Federal Credit Union Donates to Humane Society of Yuma

News

Humane Society receives donation to rescue more animals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AEA Federal Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,935 to the Humane Society of Yuma.

The donation funds were raised through the Jeans Giver Program, a year-long program where AEA employees donate either $5 or $10 to wear jeans.

A charity to give the donations towards is then chosen by employees during each quarter, which the Humane Society of Yuma was decided on.

Athena Godwin, AEA Senior Vice President of Retail and Humane Society of Yuma Board Member, gave this statement: “Animals are deserving of so much because they give unconditionally. The Humane Society of

Yuma’s mission to reduce the number of homeless pets speaks to my own love of animals and it

means so much to me that the AEA team selected them for this donation."

The Humane Society of Yuma's mission is to "reduce the number of homeless pets through adoption, rescue, and spay and neuter programs." They have been devoted to the care of animals since 1963.

For more information on the Humane Society of Yuma, visit www.hsoyuma.com.