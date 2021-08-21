San Francisco’s new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in

News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts.



Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in.



The new rule goes beyond New York City, which requires people to be at least partially inoculated for a variety of indoor activities.



Local business groups have supported the new vaccine mandate, saying it will protect their employees’ and customers’ health and keep them from having to limit capacity indoors.