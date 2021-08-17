Yuma ER nurse formally charged with 10 counts of sexual assault and abuse

News

Police says incidents did happen at YRMC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - An emergency room nurse has been formally charged with 10 felonies. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted and abused three men, and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the incidents did happen on the grounds of Yuma Regional Medical center.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Jose Arias Friday night. They say he assaulted the men between December 2020 and August. In fact, they say the latest incident occurred on August 12.

Court documents accuse Arias of fondling the victim's genitals, as well as engaging in oral sex or intercourse. He also faces a felony count of abusing a vulnerable individual.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Arias on $3 million dollars bail, but the judge ultimately ordered him held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

