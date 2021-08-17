New local COVID mandates in Baja California, Mexico

News

Attendees of events will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test



BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California, Mexico will now make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or get a COVID test in order to attend a concert or any other mass event.

The Baja Beach Feast that happened this weekend in Rosarito was the latest event that drew large crowds.

Strict measures were put in place during the event, even rejecting thousands of people from entering for not following the rules.

"We have concerts and sporting events scheduled soon, we are working on different protocols for each event, because some are in closed areas or outdoors. Before they're authorized, they have to first check the Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Health and then the staff from the Health Risks Commission monitor compliance with the allowed spaces, the number of people, and above all that everyone who enter are vaccinated or have proof that they are negative for COVID," said Marco Aurelio Gamez, the Director of the Commission Against Sanitary risks in Baja California.

The next big event in Baja is the Fiestas del Sol in Mexicali.

If you can't provide proof that you're fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test, you will not be allowed to enter.