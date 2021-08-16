YCSO asks for public’s help in solving rash of burglaries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies followed a trail of blood while investigating a recent rash of burglaries in the Foothills.

YCSO got a call just before 3:30 Friday morning reporting two suspicious individuals loitering in 11200 block of Ocotillo Lane. By the time, deputies arrived the suspects were gone, but they left behind some clues for investigators to follow: drops of blood.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of one suspect where you can see some dark substance on his shirt. YCSO confirms that dark substance is blood, but they cannot say where it came from, or if the man in the photo was injured.

Surveillance cameras also captured images of this woman

They can say the blood led them to the scenes of several vehicle and residential burglaries in the Desert Air and County Life Mobile Estates.

YCSO has no leads on the suspects yet. Deputies ask the public to take a closer look at the surveillance images and let them know if you recognize one or both of these individuals.

Anyone with information on these people, or these break-ins is urged to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side for more details as they become available.