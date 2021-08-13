U.S. intel finds Russia trying to interfere with 2022 mid-term elections

As Seen on TV

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Biden Administration believes Russia is actively engaged in trying ti influence next year's mid-term elections.

President Biden told the intelligence community two weeks ago he received a new update about Russian meddling and that came despite his direct warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop when the two met in Geneva in June.

One official says Moscow's meddling now goes beyond influencing elections. Operatives there are reportedly working to sow disinformation on social media on topics ranging from vaccines to Black Lives Matter.

A former intelligence official says the reason Russian tactics change so frequently is because intelligence groups there compete with each other internally.

The Treasury Department sanctioned 32 Russian groups and individuals in April for deliberately spreading false information about Biden to try and influence the 2020 election.

Officials say China and Iran are also trying to meddle in U.S. politics.