20 people detained after Panga boat lands in Malibu

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Authorities detained 20 people in California Thursday after a suspected human smuggling operation landed in Malibu.

It all happened after a state park ranger saw a panga boat attempting to come ashore in the mid-morning.

Those in the boat changed course after they saw the officers as they fled the scene as soon as they got to the beach.

Authorities believe they caught everyone who was on the boat. Some of them were hospitalized for dehydration and hunger.

The Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection are taking over the investigation.

