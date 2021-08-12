Smoking blamed for fire in Yuma mobile home

News

Red Cross helping lone occupant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) blames smoking for a fire that caused serious damage to a Yuma mobile home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before three at the Wild West Mobile Home Park on 16th Street. Firefighters arrived to find part of the home's porch burning. At first glance, it looked like it was almost out, but the flames had spread upward into the space above the ceiling.

Firefighters controlled the fire in about 20-minutes, but the flames did cause significant damage. The home will not be habitable without repairs. The Red Cross is helping the home's occupant.

YFD says firefighters believe the fire was sparked by a cigarette, or another type of smoking material.