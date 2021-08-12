Infrastructure bill could give $20k to some firefighters

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The bipartisan infrastructure package making its way through congress could give wild-land firefighters a raise of $20,000 a year.

Federal wild-land firefighters currently make as little as $13. 45 an hour.

The trillion dollar infrastructure bill passed the Senate on Tuesday but still has to get approved in the House of Representatives and signed by the President.

The plan would provide $600 million to increase the base salaries for Interior Department and Agriculture Department Firefighters, increasing their yearly pay by up to $20,000 or 50%.

Federal firefighters have been quitting, in large part because of the low wages paid for dangerous and unpredictable work.

Meanwhile, the Yuma Fire Department Strike Team worked alongside more than 5,000 firefighters in battling the Dixie Fire saving several structures.

After two weeks of long and hot days fighting the Dixie Fire in Northern California, four more Yuma firefighters are now back home safe.