Senate GOP blocks Democratic effort to advance election bill

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Senate Republicans blocked the latest attempt by Democrats to advance a sweeping voting overhaul bill early Wednesday morning.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt to bring up the "For the People Act."

That's likely something Schumer knew would happen, but it gives Democrats a talking point by putting Republicans on the record opposing the bill.

GOP lawmakers believe states should maintain control over their voting processes without federal overreach, but Democrats say federal intervention is necessary because many states are passing laws that restrict voting access.

Schumer says his party has been discussing a compromise bill on voting rights that might be more likely to win Republican support. He vowed to take it up when the Senate returns to session next month.

