Tiny homes make big difference in some IVC students’ lives

News

Students facing homelessness get a place to call their own - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY,KYMA) - A little living space can make a big difference in the life of a college student. Some Imperial Valley College (IVC students will soon experience that first hand.

Students are moving into tiny homes ahead of the fall semester. These tiny homes were specifically built to accomodate those facing homelessness.

IVC says this new community is part of its Basic Needs Initiative, a program that provides basic essentials to IVC students who may be struggling to balance life and school.

In May 2021, 210 students came forward to admit they struggle with homelessness. IVC said students were having trouble while pursuing a higher education.

Adam Gibbs, an IVC student, just moved into his tiny home this week. He said being given this opportunity to live in a place of his own is life changing.

“To be honest with you, it means everything. If it wasn’t for this program, I would probably still be on the streets,” said Gibbs.

Thursday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra takes a closer look at what it took to get this initiative off the ground.