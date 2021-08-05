Landlords’ lawyers ask court to block eviction moratorium

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A group of landlords and real estate companies are suing over the Biden Administration's new eviction moratorium plan.

It is more narrow than the one that expired on July 31st because it leaves out areas where Covid-19 transmission is considered low, but still covers some 80% of all U.S. counties.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed an emergency application Wednesday night, calling the policy unlawful. On Tuesday, Biden even admitted it might not hold up in court.

He said the idea is to delay evictions until people behind on rent can receive help.

The Supreme Court upheld the CDC's original eviction moratorium, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh said congress would have to act to extend it.