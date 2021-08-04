San Luis residents outraged over city administrator’s removal

News

The city council voted to remove Tadeo De La Hoya from the position and residents are frustrated - CBS 13's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Some San Luis residents are outraged over the recent dismissal of their city administrator, Tadeo De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, who served under the position for six years, was recently placed on administrative leave.

The decision was voted on by city council and approved with a 4-3 majority

That choice is something some don't agree with, including the city's mayor, Gerardo Sanchez.

Residents will be gathering at city hall on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m to protest the decision.

Former San Luis Vice Mayor Maria Cecilia Cruz is among those who was not a fan of the council's decision to vote De La Hoya out.

“What's the excuse? They have a local person, somebody that has a heart for the city, that is very professional and is very active in the community, I just don’t understand," Cecilia Cruz said.

"So that’s why we’re gonna gather and ask our council members and vice mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco what is the reason.”

Protestors are hoping to talk to city council members before they head in for their scheduled work session at city hall.

The decision will be made final at the next city council meeting on Aug 11.