Governor Newsom approves another California stimulus

News

Who qualifies for the money and when will you can expect your check - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved another stimulus for folks who made less than $75,000 in 2020. Also, you have to make sure your 2020 taxes are complete.

If you received the first Golden State Stimulus earlier this year, you may not qualify for this new check.

Andrew Lepage, a spokesperson for California Franchise Tax Board said, if you qualify, you can expect your check in September.

“We will get them out as soon as possible, starting next month, in September. And they will go out in batches, those who signed up for direct deposit will get them earliest,” said Lepage.

To see if you qualify, click here, and learn more about the latest round in Vince Ybarra's reports beginning on 13 On Your Side at 4.