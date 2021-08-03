Skip to Content
Dixie Fire Update: 253k acres scorched, 35% contained

Fire crews from Yuma and Imperial continue to assist the ongoing blaze

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) - As of Tuesday, Aug. 3 the Dixie Fire has consumed more than 253,000 acres and destroyed 67 structures according to Cal Fire.

The fire is 35 percent contained and more people in northern California are being forced to leave their homes as it continues to rage.

Nearly 5,000 personnel, including a strike team from Imperial and Yuma, are working to combat the flames. Authorities warn the risk of flare-ups remains high because of unpredictable winds and dry air.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

