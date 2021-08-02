Holtville residents on the defense against coyotes

News

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Folks Holtville are on the lookout for coyotes. Residents say they're seeing more of the animals than before, and their pets are in danger. are concerned with the rise in missing pets and folks said it’s due to the rise of coyotes in the area.

Rosie Allegranza said coyotes are getting brave, coming up to homes in broad daylight.

“We’ve been really careful with our dogs, we have four dogs. And we’re very scared to let them out,” said Allegranza.

Allegranza said she is nervous what will happen next with coyotes sightings on the rise.

Tim Daly, Public Information Officer of Fish and Wildlife, said that if residents feel a threatened by coyotes, be cautious.

“Residents have to do everything they can to protect their pets by monitoring their pets when they are outside,” said Daly.

He also said the only way Fish and Wildlife will get involved is if coyotes are posing a threat to public health. Unfortunately, an attack on pets are not considered threat enough for them to step in.

