News
Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham says be versatile when choosing a major

It's a decision that could quite possibly define the rest of one's life, your degree may tie you to one specific career choice

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, high school students and returning students choose a college major. And, in many cases, their major may be career-specific.

That's why career experts at the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona say it's better to get a more versatile degree, allowing for more doors.

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says degrees like Business Administration, Finance, Computer Sciences, and Communications allow for more avenues when choosing a profession.

For students unsure of what line of work they'll be going into once they graduate the Goodwill offers career assistance.

