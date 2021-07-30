Wives of Calipatria inmates speak out against conditions inside prison

News

Wives claim facility lacks air conditioning and ice - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Inmates at Calipatria State Prison have been without air conditioning for over three days. Now inmates' family members are speaking out and demanding answers.

Zulma Ybarra, wife of an inmate, said her husband has detailed the current living conditions.

“They are all suffering. The ice machine is broken,” said Ybarra.

She said her husband was told that the air conditioner would be fixed in two weeks.

Ybarra said her husband is having a hard time with these current conditions.

Betty Macias, another wife of an inmate, said that her husband is dehydrated, only getting one cup of ice during his daily break outside of his cell.

“They can’t sleep at night, they are tossing and turning. They are dizzy, they are constantly sweating. You know, it gets you in a bad mood,” said Macias.

Friday on 13 On Your Side at 6, Vince Ybarra talks to prison officials about the conditions, and finds out how they plan to handle the situation.