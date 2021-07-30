WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued the following weather alert:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California... * Until 615 PM MST/615 PM PDT/. * At 529 PM MST/529 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Somerton, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis and Winterhaven. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 3. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 94 and 96. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 21. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
