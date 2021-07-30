Skip to Content
Published 6:00 PM

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued the following weather alert: 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
  Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 615 PM MST/615 PM PDT/.

* At 529 PM MST/529 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
  Somerton, moving west at 10 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis and Winterhaven.

* This includes the following highways...
  AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 3.
  CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 94 and 96.
  AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 21.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
State & Regional News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

