One auto expert says driving through a flooded area is not worth the risk

Jeff McCloud comes from a long line of automotive specialists, his family has served Yuma County for more than a half-century

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monsoon Season is the time of year when Mother Nature is a little indecisive. With unpredictable weather, a small drizzle could evolve into a full-blown storm in just a matter of minutes.

The Desert Southwest is no stranger to this natural game of chance and municipalities take the needed steps to keep people safe.

So, throughout the region, there are low-lying roads and washes, and when it rains the sand quickly saturates. As the water flows roads can quickly be overtaken.

Now, most drivers will turn around and find an alternate route. But, there are those that, for whatever reason decide to challenge Mother Nature.

Sadly, many who take the risk and drive into a flooded area pay the ultimate price. The speed and strong undercurrent can quickly overturn vehicles and sweep a person away.

Even a shallow stream can cause damage to your vehicle, introducing cold water to your extremely hot engine block may cause it to crack or warp.

Jeff McCloud with Accurate Automotive says that losing your life should be your main concern. He adds that if drivers decide to cross a flooded roadway and survive the damage to their vehicle could be extensive

McCloud says that if the water is deep enough the vehicle's air intake can suck in water destroying your engine internally.